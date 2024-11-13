Shell pledges to address Nigeria’s energy trilemma

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) has revealed plans to continue to power progress in the drive for energy security in Nigeria through its businesses in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream and Renewables sectors.

This was made known on Monday by Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of the SPDC, at the opening of the 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

Represented by Gogo Eneyok, Exploration Manager, Okunbor said the range of the Shell businesses were integrated across the energy value chain which aim to address Nigeria’s energy challenges as captured in the theme of the event: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth & Affordability.”

In addition to SPDC, the other Shell businesses in the country are Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo,) Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG,) Daystar Power and All On as well as Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG,) in which Shell has 25.6 percent interests.

Okunbor said: “Shell, working with government, regulators, and stakeholders, is actively participating in finding a pathway through the energy trilemma. We are focused on generating maximum value and cash to power the country.”

Referring to efforts towards low and zero-carbon products to market, he said: “Shell is deploying the latest technologies in reducing emission in our operations and we are well on track to meet our forecasted Green House Gas reduction targets.”

SNG is also increasing domestic gas delivery through its distribution network of 150 kilometers in Nigeria while Daystar and All On are giving individuals and communities access to cleaner and affordable energy.

Okunbor however, pointed out that for these and other efforts and investments to achieve the desired results, the government had to improve the regulatory environment with continuous improvement in the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The menace of crude theft and illegal refining must also be tackled to safeguard the nation’s resources and protect the environment,” he added.

