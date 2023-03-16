   
BusinessDay

Shell lifts force majeure on 250,000 bdp Bonny terminal

Shell Asset

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), on Wednesday, said it has lifted the force majeure on the 250,000 barrel-per-day Bonny export terminal, one year after it shut the terminal due to suspected sabotage.

The force majeure was declared on March 3, 2022, following a significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal, according to a spokesperson of SPDC.

Force majeure is a legal provision that permits businesses to avoid contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.

