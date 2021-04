Sahara Tanzania Limited, a Sahara Group company, has expanded its storage capacity for petroleum products to 72 million litres in line with its commitment to promoting availability and reliability of top-quality products in Tanzania and other neighbouring African countries. “Since our Tanzania operations commenced in 2015, Sahara has expanded its infrastructure from 10 loading arms…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login