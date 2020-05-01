Rivers to review permit to oil companies as positive case emerges in oil workers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State may withdraw the permission granted oil workers to enter the state, saying it was being abused. In a televised press briefing Friday morning, May 1, 2020, the governor said an oil worker testing positive to coronavirus had proved he was right in being strict over requests for them to enter the state.

Gov Wike who appealed to the oil industry not to see his stance as being against the industry said life must come before oil exploration. He said the state government would withdraw the permit except there was a guarantee that any oil worker returning to Rivers State would face screening.

He said some testing equipment had entered the state and that over 200 personnel had been trained in the use of the equipment and other personal protection equipment (PPE) so as the make their tasks easier.

Wike threatened to ban taxi operations in the state since they had failed to obey the order to create gaps in the taxis by carrying only one person in front and two at the back, and five in buses. He said the state security council would meet and the state would hear from him within 24 hours.

The governor said enough buses have been procured to take over transportation service in the state, should taxis be banned. He also gave what he called a final warning to the popular Oil Mill Market in Port Harcourt, saying he may ban it till he left office.

The governor equally threatened to order curfew in Rumuokor, Rumukwurushi, and some other towns where he said night markets had emerged. He announced 188 convictions of violators of the shutdown order with 45 of them being organizers of night markets.

He thanked various groups that have helped the state since the fight against the coronavirus, saying there are a 250-bed isolation and treatment centre in Rivers State built with the help of the private sector.

He, however, said any group wishing to donate foodstuff should contact the state government to know which ones were available for sale by local food producers, saying the state would not accept food from outside when it could be sourced from local farmers and fishermen.

Governor Wike, however, berated the federal government again for not giving support to the state, saying when Kano cried out, the FG responded, but that when Rivers did, they got bashing.

He defended his reason for rejecting 1800 bags of rice from the FG, saying Rivers was not the only state to reject them because they were bad; and that it was wrong to ask Rivers to go to Calabar to carry it.

He said the state purchasing committee had so far spent N500m to purchase garri, rice, palm oil, fish, onions, etc to be handed over to the palliatives committee for onward sharing. He said the sharing has so far taken place in 17 local council areas and would continue in the rest seven before one week.

He commended the medical workers and the committees working hard to protect the state and added that his administration would continue to support the fight against the virus.