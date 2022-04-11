Rainoil Limited commissions new fueling station at Ibafo

Rainoil Limited, an integrated energy company has opened a new fuel station in Ibafo, which will see the retail station provide diesel, petrol, kerosene, and cooking gas, a new statement by the company has shown.

According to the statement, the new station will feature 12 retail points for petrol (PMS), two retail points for diesel (AGO), one retail point for kerosene (DPK), a gas skid, an eatery, and other amenities.

“At Rainoil, we understand the importance of being responsive to our customers’ needs, and the commissioning of our new outlet is a proof of that, as we pledge our commitment to effective service delivery,” said Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, at the commissioning of the station.

He also stated that the retail company has had a successful 25-year run as one of the top players in the downstream energy sector.

“Consistency is key to what we stand for,” Ogbechie says, “and we continue to demonstrate this through our intentional customer service.”

“We also ensure that with every new outlet, our facilities meet up to standard in providing the effective service that we are known for.

Read also: Map story: Tracking crude oil theft in Nigeria

In addition, he tendered the firm’s appreciation to the Ogun State government, its residents, and other stakeholders for their support.

Meanwhile, Olufemi Adewole, the Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), thanked Rainoil management for the expansion of its retail outlets.

‘’Today is so significant because Rainoil has shown its resilience in the downstream sector. I am happy that the filling station is located where people can easily access.”

He urged the workers to deliver services with commitment, integrity, and effectiveness.

However, Kasimawo Magbagbeojo I, the Olu of Ibafoland, who cut the ribbon for the station’s commissioning, acknowledged Rainoil LTD’s management for bringing development to his community.