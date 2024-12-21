Port-Harcourt Refinery fully operational, NNPC claims

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has refuted claims in a section of the media alleging that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery, which was re-streamed two months ago has been shut down.

The state-owned oil company disclosed in an official release signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, chief corporate communications officer, NNPC, that such reports are totally false “as the refinery is fully operational as verified a few days ago by former Group Managing Directors of NNPC.”

It was earlier reported that the Port Harcourt Refining Company had stopped operating weeks after it appeared to restart production.

However, the NNPC has said that the report is false and preparation for the day’s loading operation is currently ongoing.

“Members of the public are advised to discountenance such reports as they are the figments of the imagination of those who want to create artificial scarcity and rip-off Nigerians,” the NNPC said.

