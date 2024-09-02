PNG Gas bags three ISO certifications for gas processing system

PNG Gas Limited, a subsidiary of Platform Petroleum Limited, has achieved three international certifications, solidifying its commitment to operational excellence.

The company has secured the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications for its gas processing system, reflecting its adherence to global standards in quality, health, safety, and environmental management (QHSE).

The certifications highlight PNG Gas’s dedication to maintaining an integrated quality, health, safety and environment (QHSE) management framework that effectively manages risks and maximises opportunities, ensuring continuous improvement in its operations.

John Anim, chairman of PNG’s Board of Directors, praised the achievement, stating that it aligns with the company’s strategic goals and enhances its ability to deliver value to shareholders and ensure public safety.

“The IMS certification reinforces our global best practices and sets the foundation for sustainable growth and a competitive edge in the energy industry,” Anim remarked, encouraging the management to uphold the high standards established by the certification.

Gabriel Ilenreh, managing director of PNG Gas, expressed gratitude to the board, stakeholders, and employees for their support in achieving this milestone. He noted that the certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, demonstrates the maturity of PNG’s business systems and positions the company to meet its expansion targets.

“Our journey doesn’t end with this certification. It’s part of our long-term commitment to maintaining a safety-first, customer-focused culture that strives for operational excellence and continuous improvement,” Ilenreh stated.

PNG Gas operates the Egbaoma Gas Processing Plant (EGPP) in Delta State, which processes 30 million standard cubic feet of wet gas per day.

The company’s strategic goal is to increase this capacity to 100 million cubic feet by 2029, contributing to Nigeria’s domestic gas market and supporting over 400 families through direct and indirect employment.

Established in 2013, PNG Gas was founded to commercialise flared gas from oil mining license (OML) 38, aiming to reduce environmental damage and support global efforts to curb gas flaring.