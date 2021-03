Brent, the benchmark for Nigeria’s crude oil prices, traded up on Tuesday morning as news quickly spread in the market that the vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for days which disrupted 12 percent of total global trade flows had finally been freed. On Tuesday morning, Brent futures rose 1.5 percent to $65.5 a barrel…

