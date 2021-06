Oil is trading higher Monday touching its highest price point since 2018 ahead of an OPEC+ meeting at which the alliance is forecast to announce supply increases that won’t be enough to keep pace with the global demand recovery. Futures in New York traded near $74 a barrel after rising 1% on Friday. The alliance,…

