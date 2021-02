Worried by the steady rise of crude oil prices, oil marketers have called for a collective approach to mitigate the effect of subsidy removal, saying the impact could be devastating on the most vulnerable in the society. To achieve this, the oil marketers said there is need for a national discourse among all stakeholders including…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login