Major oil companies in the country are currently meeting with the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company to secure assurances that their investments in Nigeria would be protected as the country plans a new Petroleum Industry law. This follows concerns raised by oil companies at the recent public hearing at the National Assembly…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login