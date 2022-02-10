NNPC records $224.29m proceeds from export of crude oil, gas in August

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited posted a total of $224.29million receipt from crude oil and gas export in August 2021 as against $191.26million in July 2021.

As contained in the Corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for August 2021, export of crude oil amounted to $7.77million while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $65.26 million and $151.26million respectively.

Total crude oil and gas export receipt for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at $1.84billion.

In the gas sector, a total of 233.57billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of August 2021 translating to an average daily production of 7,534.67million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

“For the period of August 2020 to August 2021, a total of 2,890.67bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,303.61mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 57.51 percent, 20.88percent and 21.62 percent respectively to the total national gas production,” it stated.

Read also: Dirty petrol: Government to compensate owners of damaged cars

The report also indicates that out of the 208.64bcf of gas supplied in August 2021, a total of 131.35bcf was commercialized, consisting of 40.22bcf and 91.13bcf for the domestic and export markets respectively.

This translates to an average total supply of 1,297.54mmscfd to the domestic market and 2,939.31mmscfd of gas to the export market for the month.

Total gas supply for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at 2,792.28bcf out of which 537.51bcf and 1,245.93bcf were commercialized for the domestic and export markets respectively.

In the downstream sector, a total of 1.532billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of the NNPC, in the month of August 2021.

A breakdown of the figure indicates that petrol accounted for 99 percent of total sales, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, accounted for the rest.

Total sale of white products for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at 20.032billion with petrol accounting for 99.81 percent.

In terms of value, a total sum of ₦203.43billion was made on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of August 2021.

Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at ₦2.619trillion with petrol contributing about 99.76% of the total sales with a value of ₦2.613trillion.

It also stated that about 21 pipeline points were vandalized in the month of August 2021 representing 50 percent decrease from the 42 points recorded in July 2021.

According to the report, Port Harcourt area accounted for 10 percent, while Mosimi Area accounted for 90 percent of the vandalized points.