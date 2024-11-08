NNPC Ltd disclaims video of adulterated fuel sold in bottles, jerrycans

Olufemi Soneye, chief corporate communications officer of the NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has refuted the report of sales of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in its Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover, stating that it adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operation.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC Ltd, who responded to a viral video clip of someone pouring a dark liquid which he claims to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly bought from an NNPC Retail outlet at Keffi Flyover, said, “we have carried out spot checks at all our outlets and found this claim to be false.

“The product was not, and could not have been bought from any NNPC Retail outlet as the company does not dispense petroleum products into bottles or jerrycans as displayed in the video.

“NNPC Retail Ltd. does not deal in adulterated products as it adheres to rigorous standards and quality control measures at every stage in its operations to ensure that only high-quality, safe, and reliable petroleum products are available at its stations nationwide.

He urged members of the public to discount the spurious claims made in the video and be wary of selfish and unpatriotic elements pushing such narratives as they do not mean well for the country.

He maintained that NNPCL takes pride in maintaining accurate pump integrity with regular inspection and calibration to ensure consistency across our stations nationwide.

Share