NNPC can no longer bear N120bn monthly subsidy on fuel – Kyari

Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says the corporation can no longer bear the over N120 billion monthly subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Kyari stated this during the weekly media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday….