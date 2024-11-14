NNPC appoints new EVP upstream, downstream, others 

The Board of Directors of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced new leadership appointments aimed to enhance corporate governance, improve operational efficiency, and ensure long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Among the newly appointed members: Adedapo Segun who has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Segun previously served as the Executive Vice President, Downstream, where he made significant contributions to the company’s downstream operations.

Others include Isiyaku Abdullahi who has been named Executive Vice President (EVP), Downstream and Udobong Ntia who has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), Upstream.

According to the company in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, its chief corperate communications officer, “these appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

“The Board and Management also extend their deepest appreciation to Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability, while prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry.”

