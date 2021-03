The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has been awarded the Gas Company of The Year Award by the Nigerian Gas Association at the organisation’s recently concluded 12th NGA Biennial International Conference and Awards Event. NLNG was recognised for outstanding contributions to the gas industry in Nigeria. This is coming on the heels of the World LNG…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login