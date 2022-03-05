Nigeria’s daily petrol subsidy hits N10.1bn, as oil surges

Nigeria’s quest to keep its citizens addicted to cheap petrol is causing more pain than gain as the country’s daily subsidy hits N10.1 billion, findings by BusinessDay shows.

While other oil-dependent economies rake in billions of dollars due to soaring oil prices, Africa’s biggest oil-producing country finds itself in a rattrap situation.

According to an exclusive petroleum pricing template, Nigeria’s landing cost of petrol rose by 18 percent to N333.09per litre on February 25 using the official exchange rate of $416.46 and 1,341 litres per metric tonnes.

With daily petrol consumption put at about 60 million litres by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and a subsidy of N168.87 per litre, the above development means Nigeria’s daily subsidy amounts to over N10.1 billion as the pump price of the product remains steady at N162-N165 per litre.

“With rising oil prices, Nigeria’s current petrol subsidy is very enormous and is hitting Nigeria’s crude income very deeply,” the National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi told BusinessDay.

The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, the gauge of Nigeria’s crude, jumped to $118 per barrel on Friday from $77.24 per barrel on December 31, 2021.

“The current market reality shows Nigeria pays about N17 billion daily on petrol subsidy,” Osatuyi lamented.

Cheta Nwanze , a partner at SBM Intelligence, an Africa-focused geopolitical firm with extensive research network spread across Nigeria, predicts Nigeria’s 2022 subsidy spend would be the highest on record, surpassing the former administration’s records.

“Nigeria is in a deeper financial hole than it has ever been, and the only thing the government has done is to dig even deeper,” Nwanze said.

An analysis of data collated by BusinessDay showed that without subsidy, petrol would be selling for about N333.099 per litre as of February 25.

Further analysis of the petroleum pricing template showed the cost of petrol quoted on Platts stood at $918.75 per metric tonne (N285.33 per litre, using the I&E rate of N416.33/$1) on February 25 2022 from $754.75 per MT on December 31, 2021, with a freight cost of $26.77 per MT (N8.31 per litre).

Other cost elements that make up the landing cost include lightering expenses (N4.81), Nigerian Ports Authority charge (N2.49), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency charge (N0.23), jetty throughput charge (N1.61), storage charge (N2.58), and financing (N2.17).

The pump price is the sum of the landing cost, wholesaler margin (N4.03), admin charge (N1.23), transporters allowance (N3.89), bridging fund (N7.51), marine transport average (N0.15), and retailer margin (N6.19).

“Before the end of 2022, Nigeria’s petrol subsidy will hit N6 trillion,” Kelvin Atafiri who runs Cavazzani Human Capital Limited, an investment firm exposed to the oil and gas sector, said.

The above development means the ability of Nigeria’s three tiers of government to meet their various 2021 obligations is also under more risk as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it expended N210.38 billion on petrol subsidy in January 2022.

According to NNPC’s latest presentation at Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, the shortfall included a December 2021 value of PMS shortfall of N176.48 billion plus the outstanding value shortfall recovery of N33.90 billion accrued over 2021.

The oil firm said it would deduct N242.5 billion (about N143.7 billion for January 2022 recovery and November spot arrears of N98.8 billion) during next month’s FAAC meeting.

Further checks showed that NNPC did not remit any money to the FAAC for onward distribution to the federating units –- an action that may lead to state governments’ inability to pay salaries.

Findings by BusinessDay showed FAAC allocation declined by 17 percent to N574.668 billion in January 2022.

“Subsidy payment is a gorilla that has swallowed Nigeria’s economy and has led to the collapse of education institutions, road infrastructures and health facilities,” Wumi Iledare, a professor of economics and former president of Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE).