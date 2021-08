The hydrogen economy may be in its very early stages, but most progressive governments are already working to develop projects and bring costs down while Nigeria remains passive despite having a variety of resources to produce hydrogen. Countries like Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, South Africa and even Oman have started making significant investments and…

