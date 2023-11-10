Nigeria on the path to sustainable energy independence

Nigeria is one of the most populous countries in the world, with a rapidly growing economy. However, the country is also facing a significant energy challenge. Over 50% of Nigerians do not have access to electricity, and those who do often experience unreliable supply.

To meet its growing energy needs and achieve sustainable development, a report seen by BusinessDay delved into the imperative need for sustainability in Nigeria’s energy sector, analyzing its environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

“Nigeria, a nation rich in fossil fuels and renewable energy resources, faces significant environmental challenges due to oil extraction. Extensive pollution, oil spills, and gas flaring have led to environmental degradation and health hazards,” the report said.

“However, the country also possesses abundant sunlight, wind, and biomass resources, offering a pathway to sustainable energy. Embracing renewable sources not only diversifies the energy mix but also enhances energy security and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“The neglect of sustainable practices in Nigeria’s energy sector has severe social repercussions. Local communities, reliant on the environment for sustenance, suffer from health issues, poverty, and malnutrition due to contaminated resources. Lack of transparency in wealth distribution exacerbates social unrest and communal conflicts,” the energy report said.

To address these challenges, the report recommended community engagement, social responsibility, and equitable distribution of resources are vital. Involving local communities in decision-making processes ensures their needs are met, fostering sustainable development efforts.

It noted that economic consequences stemming from unsustainable energy practices are stark.

“Despite being a major oil producer, poverty and underdevelopment plague many local communities. Neglecting sustainable practices hampers economic diversification and stability,” the report said.

To counter this, the energy report said investment in renewable energy projects, policy reforms, and capacity building are essential. Strengthening regulations and holding energy companies accountable for sustainable practices promote economic growth and stability.

“A sustainable energy roadmap includes Environmental remediation which implements rigorous efforts to restore ecosystems damaged by oil extraction, including proper waste management, oil spill cleanup, and halting gas flaring. Social Responsibility which equitably distributes oil revenues to benefit local communities, investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic diversification initiatives”.

The energy report listed community engagement involving local communities in the decision-making processes as another way forward in ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed, empowering them to participate in sustainable development efforts actively.

“Government regulation and oversight is a way forward by strengthening regulations and enforcement to hold energy companies accountable for sustainable practices and environmental compliance, enhance policies and regulations to promote renewable energy investments and incentivise clean energy adoption,” it said.

It added, “Increased investment in renewable energy projects and enhance the necessary infrastructure for efficient energy distribution and the empowerment of skilled workforce and raise awareness about the benefits of renewable energy to foster a culture of sustainability”.

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture where strategic policies, investments, and community involvement can pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future. The country can empower its communities, foster economic stability, and contribute to a greener planet by addressing environmental, social, and economic imperatives. Embracing sustainability in the energy sector is not just a choice; it is a necessity for a brighter and more equitable future