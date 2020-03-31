Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Oil & Gas

Nigeria earned $32.63bn from crude oil sales in 2018 – NEITI

by
Nigeria earned $32.63billion from crude oil sales in 2018 - NEITI
Nigeria earned $32.63billion from crude oil sales in 2018 - NEITI

Africa’s biggest oil producer, Nigeria earned N32.63billion from crude oil sales in 2018, which represents a 54.6 percent drop from what $54.6billion it made in 2014, a new audit report by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEIT) has found.

This figure represents a 55 percent increase on the $20.99 billion recorded from the sector in 2017.

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required

A five-year trend analysis of the earnings from the extractive sector showed a 54.6 percent drop from $54.6 bn in 2014 to $24.8 bn in 2015.

It further dropped by 31.2 percent to $17.05bn in 2016, but increased by 23 percent to $20.99 bn in 2017 and by 55 percent to $32.63 bn in 2018.

 

ISAAC ANYAOGU

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Hurtful oil price crash may force big producers back to…

Nigeria’s first electric car to cost N316 for full…

Four critical events that will shape Seplat’s 2020…

1 of 1,383