Negotiations still ongoing for Port Harcourt refinery petrol, PETROAN clarifies

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has clarified that no new price has been released for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from the Port Harcourt refinery.

According to the oil marketers, negotiations are still ongoing with the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) Limited for petrol from the refinery.

Members of PETROAN only bought PMS with the old pricing template awaiting new prices,” Billy Sotubo Gillis-Harry, National President of PETROAN, said in a release made available to BusinessDay.

Earlier today, it was reported that the oil marketer said the price of petrol churned out by the old Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumed production on Tuesday, is N75 per litre higher than that sold by the Dangote Refinery.

“Dangote Refinery sells petrol to marketers at N970 per litre, NNPC’s price stands at N1,045, a difference of N75 per litre,” the earlier report read.

However, the oil marketers, through their headquarters in Abuja, clarified that the information made available was taken out of context and the petrol price quoted had nothing to do with the Port Harcourt Refinery.

“We are excited that the production and loading of refined petroleum products have commenced at the Port Harcourt Refinery and we are expectant that soon the price of PMS will be stated by NNPC to the benefit of Nigerians,” PETROAN said.

