N240billion Debt: Court orders AMCON to take over Assets Of Pan Ocean Group

A Federal High Court, has asked the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and its assignee to take over all the assets of Pan Ocean Group, one Nigeria’s major indigenous upstream firm over a total debt of N240 billion.

The Court had also granted an order appointing AMCON as a Receiver Manager and its designated human nominees (Kunle Ogunba Esq. SAN) its privies and assigns over the assets of Pan Ocean, their corporate guarantors, cronies and cohorts to take over some prime assets of Pan Ocean over some irreconcilable huge debt owed AMCON by both Everest Nominees Limited, Pan Ocean Group and their promoters as well as directors.

The Court in suit No. FHC/L/CS/722/20 ordered AMCON and its assigned designate to take over several oil mining and oil prospecting licenses that are exemplified by OML 147 (formerly OPL 275), OML 152 and OML 98 respectively.

The order also mandated AMCON to take over the property lying and situated at No. 33b, Adebayo Doherty Street, off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase One in Lagos State as well as the property lying and being specifically known as FF Towers, Plot 13/14 Ligali Ayorinde Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Others include another property lying and specifically known as No. 8, Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos; the properly lying and specifically known as No. 10/12, Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos christened and identified as Grand Villa; No. 14, Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos; another property lying and known as Ark Towers situate at No. 17, Ligalli Ayorinde Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos as well as Plot 5 and Plot 822, Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aside these prime assets of the obligors, Justice Liman also ordered AMCON to take over any other assets, businesses, affairs, undertakings, interests etc belonging to the defendants wherever same may be found.

He also directed the Inspector-General of Police and his commissioners to assist AMCON and its designates as well as the Court Bailiffs in taking over the assets on behalf of the Corporation.

Only recently, the media was awash with news that the debt of Festus Fadeyi of Pan Ocean Group and his firms to Skye Bank Plc accounted for why the bank eventually collapsed.

Skye Bank Plc officially collapsed in 2018 leading to its takeover by the Federal Government of Nigeria through AMCON, which injected fresh cash of about N786billion, a development which led to AMCON stepping in because the bank required urgent recapitalization, which at the time save thousands of jobs and depositors’ money.