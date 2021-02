Minister says work on NLNG Train 7 starts May, raising prospects of hitting 30m mtpa

Work on the multibillion-dollar Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 is expected to commence by May this year, according to Timipre Sylva, minister of State for Petroleum Resources. The minister regretted that the outbreak of Covid-19 has caused delay in starting the project, saying engineers who should have been working on the project could…