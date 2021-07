In Kuwait, the government is toiling endlessly to protect its unborn generation by either maximising potentials in the oil sector or reducing aggregate risk to oil price. But Nigeria is yet to come to terms with the reality of a post oil economy as she lives as though the demand for the black gold will…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login