It is no longer news that Dangote’s 650,000 bpd capacity petroleum refinery will come on stream in 2022, all things being equal. What is however, news is that the Federal Government will be acquiring 20 percent of the equity of the business. This will give the government a seat and a say on the refinery’s…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login