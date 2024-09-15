Dangote Refinery denies selling petrol at N898/litre to NNPC

Dangote Industries Limited has issued a press statement denying that it sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) at N898 per litre.

The statement came in response to a claim made by Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s spokesman, that Dangote sold petrol at N898 per litre to the national oil company.

In its statement, Dangote Industries emphasised that the claim is both misleading and mischievous, aimed at undermining the significant achievement of the Dangote Refinery in addressing Nigeria’s energy crisis.

The company clarified that the products were sold to NNPC in dollars at a substantial saving compared to the current import prices.

The refinery further assured Nigerians of the availability of quality petroleum products and an end to the persistent fuel scarcity in the country. The statement also mentioned that the pricing of the products would be announced by the Technical Sub-Committee appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars,” Anthony Chiejina, group chief branding and communications officer, said.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing debate surrounding fuel prices in Nigeria. While the NNPCL has maintained the official pump price at a lower rate, consumers have reported paying higher prices at some stations, raising concerns about potential price gouging.