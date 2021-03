Africa’s biggest oil producer, Nigeria, received a total of N4.7 trillion from domestic and foreign transactions of crude oil and gas operations in 2020, the lowest in three years according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed Nigeria relies on crude oil sales for around 90percent of its foreign exchange earnings…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login