All On, ETC announce energy talent scholarship for Niger Delta indigenes

Off-grid energy investment firm, All On, has partnered with Energy Talent Company (ETC) to provide world-class training to graduates in the Niger Delta. The solar energy sector training, being offered online and in the Niger Delta, is open to graduates living in or indigenes of Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and…