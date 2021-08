Nigeria is anticipating fresh investments valued at over $500 million from investors who have indicated interest to invest in the domestic value chain of the Nigerian gas sector. This development comes one year after the formal launching of the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) on August 10, 2020, which have allowed the Department of…

