UK firm set to checkmate energy theft in Nigeria

A United Kingdom-based energy company, SteamaCo, says it is ready to ensure that electricity theft and other challenges in the power sector in Nigeria is addressed.

Its Managing Director, Tom Parkinson made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Parkinson said the company helps energy distribution utilities in emerging markets meet Aggregated Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss targets and boost revenues.

“SteamaCo’s cloud-based IoT Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform gives your utility the best way to detect theft and resolve it fast so you can meet your ATC&C losses targets.

“The platform easily integrates with your distribution network and smart meters, gathering and analysing data 24/7, 365 to detect meter bypass, meter tamper and illegal connection.

“The platform also easily integrates with the other enterprise systems used by the utility. Utilities can fully leverage their investment in smart meters and gain a deep understanding of both their distribution operations and their consumers.

“SteamaCo enables utilities to operate in previously unreachable places and operate their distribution networks remotely and automatically and collect their revenue.

“Consumers can trust that they will get more reliable energy supply, and stay informed about their energy service,” Parkinson said.

The statement also quoted the Chief Commercial Officer, Phil Roberts as saying “SteamaCo further helps utilities by pinpointing the vicinity of energy theft when it occurs.

” It also, automatically alerts the utility’s field team to investigate, resolve and report on it immediately.

“With both faster theft detection and resolution, your utility can hit ATC&C loss targets quicker and boost your revenue,” Roberts said.

He stressed that this would help to liberate African countries from all sorts of electricity and power challenges.

He added that it enables them to deliver a more reliable and profitable energy service to their customers and gain revenue assurance.

Also, Michael Nwachukwu, its Business Development Manager in Nigeria said, “the company is already in the country, working as a partner to the existing electricity companies.”