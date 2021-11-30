Transit Gas Commissions another 12km Natural Gas Pipeline in Ogun State

Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Axxela Limited, and in partnership with Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has successfully commissioned another segment of the Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone, a 12km natural gas pipeline connecting Coleman Cables to Celplas Industries Park.

The 25mmscf/d capacity gas pipeline runs from Ibefun to Celplas Industries Free Zone Enterprise along Sagamu-Benin Express Way, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Speaking on the project commissioning, Bolaji Osunsanya, Axxela’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This commissioning reinforces our commitment to deliver innovative solutions that create sustainable and efficient energy utilisation for the benefit of our customers. We understand the important role that industrialisation plays in the economic development of our nation, and we will continue to position as the energy partner of choice by providing the natural gas advantage to the different sectors’’.

The Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone is a growing industrial cluster delivering natural gas to a wide range of Axxela’s customers within the region. The pipeline network currently serves reputable industrial customers like Rite Foods Limited, Apple & Pears Limited, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, West Africa Soy Industries Limited and Coleman Technical Industries Limited, amongst others.

Prakash Hathiramani, the Managing Director, Celplas Industries Nigeria Limited, stated, “As a company, achieving effective cost savings is a major part of our operational goals, and we believe the switch to natural gas will significantly accelerate our journey to energy cost efficiency’.

In our clime, it is common knowledge that power constitutes one of the largest cost centres for many businesses, hence, with the numerous advantages of natural gas, this is a step in the right direction.”

The Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone is a joint venture between NGMC and Transit Gas. This collaboration will continue to expand and create natural gas distribution networks in Nigeria leveraging Axxela’s industry expertise and further increasing natural gas utilisation across the country.