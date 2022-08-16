Sustainability firm, Nuru Nigeria appoints Andi Daze chairman

Andi Daze, a managing partner at Andi Daze Legal, a law firm located at the heart of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, has been recently appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nuru Nigeria Development Initiative (Nuru Nigeria).

Founded by Jake Harriman, Nuru International is a US-based non-profit organization with the vision to end extreme poverty in fragile states across Africa. Nuru International has supported dozens of programs across Africa in partnership with local, independent organizations across Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.

Nuru Nigeria is a non-profit, non-governmental organization affiliated with Nuru International that supports smallholder farmers in Nigeria by building a sustainable resilience corridor through implementing a holistic model for nutrition-sensitive, regenerative agribusiness projects.

The Nuru Nigeria project commenced in 2017 in Northern Adamawa state, led by a team of experienced and passionate Nigerians, working in collaboration with a Regional Support Team from Nuru International to deliver a sizeable impact to Nigerian communities.

From inception, Nuru International has provided financial, technical, and operational support towards the establishment of Nuru Nigeria as a sustainable organization that will drive development among local communities in Nigeria.

Over the years, Nuru Nigeria has successfully impacted various communities and empowered many Nigerians by consistently providing locally led solutions to build resilience and financial stability. Nuru Nigeria’s board of directors also includes Nuru’s Global Advisory Council members Amy Gaman, Aerie Changala, and Elizabeth Atherton.

Since its establishment, Nuru Nigeria has received significant funding for its agricultural, financial literacy, and financial inclusion programs. Amongst the many noteworthy feats of Nuru Nigeria, the organization also hit a major milestone in 2021 when it was awarded $2 million in funding through USAID’s Office of Local Sustainability in support of its Building Sustainable Livelihoods (BSL) program.

Nuru Nigeria has further received grants and considerable support from Nuru International, GIZ, the German development agency, and Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, an indigenous non-profit organization.

Nuru Nigeria has also benefited from the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Adamawa State government, as well as other partners and support organizations. Thanks to the collective, Nuru Nigeria’s impact has been felt in several communities, among numerous households and across thousands of people in northeast Nigeria.

As the incoming Chairman of Nuru Nigeria, Andi Daze is a renowned corporate and commercial attorney with vast experience in both transactional and general legal advisory. He is a qualified Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales, as well as an Attorney at Law in New York, USA. Barr.

Daze is also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Having served as a member of Nuru Nigeria’s Board of Directors since its establishment in 2017, Barrister Daze has consistently proved himself to be a consummate professional, astute businessman, and a dependable servant leader over the years. He is passionate about humanity and has worked tirelessly in his contributions to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

Now, after more than 5 years of tremendous impact and proven sustainable development in Nigeria – surpassing an aggregated funding of over $5 million in that time, Nuru Nigeria is even better placed to continue to have lasting impact in ending extreme poverty in the region.

With the appointment of Andi Daze to lead the affairs of its board, Nuru Nigeria will remain at the forefront of the continent’s development.