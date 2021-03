The Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF), a green financing line for businesses developed by the French Development Agency (AFD) is encouraging manufacturers to take advantage of the SUNREF funding facility. The organisation in a virtual investors conference it hosted along with the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) said that its SUNREF…

