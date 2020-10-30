BusinessDay
Stakeholders task FG on incentives to boost investment in gas-powered vehicle initiative

Senior government officials have described autogas as cheap, available, affordable and accessing, adding that it was less expensive than petrol or diesel in many countries.

Stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to come up with incentives that will boost private sector investment in converting fuel stations to support gas-fired vehicles across the country. This, they believed, would lure investors to build Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pipeline networks. Some analysts are of the opinion that this could be done by ensuring…

