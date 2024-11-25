Schneider Electric seeks investment in Data Centre

Schneider Electric has urged investors and business leaders to maximise the opportunities embedded in data centre market across East and West Africa by enhancing their capabilities and skills.

The director announced the firm’s readiness to pursue this initiative, which he said is hinged on two-pronged strategy aimed at both strengthening engagement with end-user data centres while empowering its channel partners to maximise opportunities.

Commenting on the company’s two-pronged strategy, De Beer said: “Previously, Schneider Electric relied solely on external channels for market development, which sometimes led to missed opportunities and increased competition. The new dual approach seeks to address these gaps by enabling closer engagement with end users to influence technology decisions and secure a larger share of the market.

“This strategy allows us to influence project lifecycles at an earlier stage while maintaining our channel-driven fulfilment model. Our goal isn’t to increase direct business but to expand our market presence and share while empowering partners.”

As part of the strategy, he explained that the company is rolling out initiatives to equip partners with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver advanced data centre solutions.

