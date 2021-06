Sahara Group said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) needs to galvanise the interest and support of various stakeholders to promote equitable global trade relations and energy access in Africa where almost 600 million live without electricity. Kola Adesina, Executive Director, Sahara Group who spoke on ‘Redirecting the World Trade Organisation’ at the virtual 2021 Horasis…

