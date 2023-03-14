REA signs agreement to provide energy access to 17,860 people

The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on Wednesday signed a Performance Based Grant (PBG) agreement with Sholep Energy Limited and ACOB Lighting Technologies Limited to provide energy access to 17,860 people.

REA encouraged the companies to continue in their determination to ensure that energy access is provided to all, particularly those in the rural areas, according to a statement by the electrification agency.

“Sholep Energy Limited signed for one site with a Photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 50-Kilowatt peak (KWp) and proposed connections of 638 to households, MSMEs and other facilities in Araromi Oke-Odo Community of Osun State,” the statement said.

“Whereas, ACOB Lighting Technologies Limited signed additional six sites with a total PV capacity of about 305KWp and a maximum of 2,934 connections in Sule & Abapanu Cluster, Edo State, as well as Orotedo, Bolorunduro Adewole, Bolorunduro Adaja, Otu Costain and B-Mile 13, Kajola, Ajebamiko & Olorunshogo Cluster in Ondo State.”

According to the REA, a total of 350kWp of PV Capacity installation is expected to be deployed in all sites, with proposed connections of 3,572 to households and MSMEs, by both companies in the seven communities impacting approximately 17 860 people.

Whilst congratulating the developers, REA noted the importance of the day, March 8, 2023, celebrating International Women’s Day 2023.

The day celebrated women’s cultural, socio-economic and political achievements in the energy sector. The electrification agency further emphasized the importance of gender equality in the workspace, especially in the energy sector.

