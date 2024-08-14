REA, CESEL launch solar irrigation to boost food security, save N413bn

In a significant move to address food insecurity in Nigeria, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has joined forces with Community Energy Social Enterprise Limited (CESEL) to launch a solar irrigation project.

This groundbreaking partnership aimed to deploy solar irrigation systems across 200,000 hectares of farmland nationwide over the next four years, leveraging the REA’s Productive Use of Equipment (PUE) framework.

According to a joint statement, this initiative is expected to increase grain and crop production by an impressive 1.2 million tons annually. Moreover, the project will replace traditional fossil fuel-powered irrigation pumps with clean energy alternatives, saving an estimated N413 billion in fossil fuel purchase by the farmers, and dislodging 412,800 cubic meters of fossil fuels.

“Beyond the increase in food production, the partnership will also emphasise the promotion of energy efficiency. REA and CESEL will collaborate to enhance the adoption of energy-efficient appliances and productive use of energy devices, leveraging sales, distribution, and credit financing to reach more farmers,” the statement read.

Abba Abubakar Aliyu, REA’s Managing Director, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with the government’s broader efforts to end food shortages and promote sustainable development.

“By harnessing solar energy for agriculture, we are creating a win-win situation for farmers, the environment, and the nation,” said Aliyu.

He added, “This partnership is more than just signing an MoU. For me, it’s akin to a marriage agreement due to the long-term importance of these projects. I am particularly impressed with the inclusion strategy you have implemented, especially for the female farmers in Kogi State.”

This partnership comes in the wake of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to addressing food security concerns and reducing the cost of living for Nigerians.

Patrick Tolani, CEO of CESEL, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising its potential to create jobs and empower rural communities across Nigeria.

While addressing immediate challenges, the President highlighted the importance of achieving long-term food self-sufficiency. “We will continue to drive local production and ensure that we produce what we eat and use locally,” President Tinubu stated.