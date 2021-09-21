Rainoil expands footprint in Nigeria, unveils retail station in Adamawa

Rainoil Limited, a local downstream oil and gas company with expansive operations in Nigeria has recently expanded its retail network into 22 states in the country.

The company commissioned its first retail station in Adamawa State recently. The station located in Jimeta, Yola increases the company’s retail footprint into the viable North-Eastern region of Nigeria.

With over 100 retail stations across the nation, the company’s aggressive retail expansion project will see more Rainoil stations spring up across the nation. T

Emmanuel Omuojinehe, head of strategy and business development, said that the company’s strategy is establishing presence in emerging markets whilst consolidating our significant market position.

He said, ‘The end goal is to have presence in every state in Nigeria. This expansion drive will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities for the host communities and the teeming youth. Retail is core to our business strategy. The Retail sector will remain relevant for the long-term in our national energy delivery value chain’

Read also: Akinyanmi, ex-Lekoil CEO sues company, claims hostile takeover

Paul Oparah, the group head of Retail Sales, Rainoil Limited expressed happiness at the overwhelming support of the host communities where the company streams its stations. He said that the retail expansion is important to ‘expand the company’s footprint and keep the name of the company at the forefront of every customer’s mind’

‘It is important that we are recognized as the leading energy providers that we truly are. We are intentional about our expansion as it helps to establish and solidify our leading status in the market’

He continued by saying, ‘Our customers are indeed our greatest assets. It is our desire to deliver our services in an efficient and sustainable manner’

Rainoil Limited is an indigenous energy provider with bulk storage facilities strategically located in Delta, Lagos and Cross River State. The company’s impressive retail network boasts of over 100 stations spread across 22 states.