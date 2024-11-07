Presidency calms fears over CNG amid Malaysia 2025 ban

The Nigerian Presidency has addressed public concerns over the safety of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, following the recent announcement by the Malaysian government to phase out the use of natural gas for vehicles by July 2025

Responding to discussions prompted by Malaysia’s announcement to phase out CNG vehicles by 2025, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, clarified in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that these concerns do not apply to Nigeria’s CNG programme.

Anthony Loke, Malaysian transport minister, recently highlighted that the decision to phase out CNG vehicles was made to enhance safety for the public and road users, Malaysia Reserve reported.

Loke reportedly pointed to risks associated with ageing CNG tanks, which approach the end of their safe usage lifespan. At a press conference on Monday, he explained, “These NGV tanks are considered safe for approximately 15 years; beyond that, they may become hazardous and fail at any time if not replaced.”

The phase-out is expected to affect about 44,383 active NGV vehicles across Malaysia, including taxis, personal vehicles, buses, and machinery, which together account for 0.2 percent of the country’s registered vehicles.

Additionally, the report mentioned that state-owned oil and gas firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), will gradually stop selling CNG at its stations starting July 1.

Loke also announced a range of support programs for NGV-powered taxi drivers, dual-fuel vehicle owners, and owners of vehicles exclusively powered by NGV.

Onanuga, however, highlighted that Malaysia’s decision primarily addresses safety issues with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), not CNG.

He stated, “The Malaysian situation concerns LPG, which poses unique risks that don’t apply to CNG. In Nigeria, we chose CNG only, avoiding LPG for safety and cost reasons.”

According to Onanuga, Malaysia’s CNG initiative faced significant challenges, with only a 0.2 percent vehicle conversion rate over 15 years.

In contrast, other countries, including India, China, Iran, and Egypt have reported substantial success with CNG vehicles. He noted that Nigeria’s CNG transition, launched in 2024, aims to develop local manufacturing capacity for CNG tanks, overcoming one of the hurdles Malaysia encountered.

The CNG program represents a central part of Nigeria’s strategy to reduce fuel costs and improve vehicle safety standards, with local production of CNG tanks in development to ensure long-term viability.

