PowerGen secures financing from CrossBoundary Energy Access, others, to connect 55,000 rural dwellers

PowerGen has secured long term project financing to connect 55,000 people to electricity in rural Nigeria

PowerGen, a developer in Africa of on-grid and off-grid distributed energy, has secured long term project financing to connect 55,000 people to electricity in rural Nigeria from CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) with construction financing provided by Oikocredit, Triodos Investment Management (Triodos IM) and EDFI ElectriFI (the EU-funded Electrification Financing Initiative). A release from the organisation…

