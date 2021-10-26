PIA’s impact on investments is key focus of Nigerian energy reporters conference

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector will on November 2, converge at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos to discuss the impact of the Petroleum Industry Act on the sector in the National Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) conference.

NAEC is an association of Nigerian journalists covering the energy industry and its annual conference has become a leading event that annually attracts industry stakeholders, policymakers and the general public.

This year’s conference would combine attributes of both physical and virtual due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The conference with the theme: PIA; Energy Transition and the future of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas is going to be a platform for Industry policy drivers, players and stakeholders to examine the country’s new fiscal background and investment outlook, NAEC said in a press release.

“Another major objective is to escalate discussions on recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the future of the nation’s energy sector” said Olu Phillips, the chairman of NAEC.

Read also: Oil surges near $87 on tight supply

He also assured all stakeholders of robust and balanced discourse, as the country forges ahead in its plan towards the energy transition and implementation of the PIA.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria declared 2021 to 2031 as a Decade of Gas. In view of this, the conference will give both government and industry players the opportunity to explain to Nigerians and the world; the expected derivable benefits from gas propelled economy.

The meeting would be chaired by Muhammed Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and would have in attendance among others, Timipre Sylva, minister of State, Petroleum Resources and the of Nigeria’s state-oil Corporation (NNPC) who is billed to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers expected at the event include the Managing Director of Chevron, Exxonmobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, Seplat Energy, WAltersmith, IPPG, Oando among others.