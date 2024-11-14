Petrol landing cost slightly rises to N977/litre

The landing cost of petrol in Nigeria has seen a marginal increase, reaching approximately N977 per litre, according to the latest figures from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

Calculated at an exchange rate of N1,672.28 per dollar, this small rise nudges the 30-day average landing cost up from the previous level of N976.73 per litre.

The spot landing cost now stands at N952.69 per litre, reflecting minor fluctuations due to exchange rate and supply factors.

MEMAN’s data indicates that the landing cost includes a variety of components, such as finance charges applied at an annual rate of 32 per cent over 30 days, along with freight costs for a 10-day period and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) fees for services like mooring and towage.

Other fuels, such as diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) and aviation fuel (Aviation Turbine Kerosene), remain relatively steady, with diesel at N1,085 per litre and aviation fuel at N1,140 per litre.

This slight rise in landing costs highlights ongoing adjustments in Nigeria’s fuel import market, though prices remain largely stable amid minor fluctuations.

Share