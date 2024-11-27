PETROAN flags N75 price gap between Port Harcourt, Dangote Refineries

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has raised concerns about the pricing disparity between Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from the recently reopened Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote Refinery.

Joseph Obele, PETROAN’s public relations officer, revealed that petrol supplied by the Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumed operations on Tuesday, costs N75 per litre more than that from the Dangote Refinery.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the refinery, now operating at 60,000 barrels per day, Obele applauded the federal government for restoring the facility but highlighted the impact of the price gap on marketers and consumers.

According to him, while Dangote Refinery sells petrol to marketers at N970 per litre, NNPCL’s price stands at N1,045, a difference of N75 per litre.

He described the N75 difference as a significant challenge for marketers, particularly in an industry heavily reliant on competitive pricing for profitability.

Obele disclosed that Mele Kyari, NNPC’s group chief executive officer, has assured stakeholders of plans to harmonise petrol prices to ease the burden on marketers and consumers.

Despite concerns over pricing, Obele described the reopening of the Port Harcourt Refinery as a major milestone in reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported petrol products.

