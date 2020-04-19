PENGASSAN to suspend action as Rivers releases detained ExxonMobil workers

The leadership of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) is suspending the plan to disrupt crude oil production in protest against the arrest and detention of 22 ExxonMobil workers by the government of Rivers State.

The decision to stand down the planned action followed the release on Sunday of the detained workers by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The union had issued a directive to members to suspend all oil production and maintenance services from midnight of Sunday, April 19 in protest against the continued detention of ExxonMobil staff in Rivers State.

It also directed that by 12 noon on Monday, April 20, members should withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies across the country.

Lumumba Okugbawa, the general secretary of PENGASSAN, told BusinessDay exclusively that the union was standing down its earlier directives to members across the country to withdraw their services and shutdown the oil and gas sector.

He noted, however, that the leadership of PENGASSAN is saddened by the “inhuman treatment” meted to the 22 oil workers whose only “sin” was to answer the call to be on essential duty to the nation during this Covid-19 lockdown.

