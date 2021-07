OPEC+ has delayed its decision on the extent of crude oil production increases, raising questions about the alliance’s capacity to coordinate production and highlighting disagreements about supply policies. Earlier this week, OPEC+ postponed for a third time its meeting to finalize the decision on the next phase of production increases and each country’s production quota….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login