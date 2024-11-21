NNPC’s Abigail Joseph FPSO hits 60,000 bpd crude oil production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that its Abigail Joseph Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel has achieved a significant milestone, producing 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd).

According to Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), Nigeria’s commitment to boost crude oil production is making significant strides.

“This is what strong partnership can do between NNPC and their local partners. We are here today, we are seeing that they are doing about 60,000 barrels a day, which is very commendable,” he said.

“We want to use the opportunity to call on other players in the industry to please also do what this company is doing.”

The minister said the government is committed to ensuring that the country hits a minimum of 2 million barrels by the end of December.

“You can recall that our 2025 budget is predicated on 2.06 million barrels a day and we believe it is achievable,” he said.

“The ultimate target is to see how we can get 2.5 million barrels, 3 million barrels by the end of the year 2025.

“I’m also happy to hear that First E$P and the partners are now embarking on a drilling campaign of about 23 wells and you know what that means.”

Lokpobiri said the country can increase production by ensuring that “we have a sustainable drilling campaign”.

