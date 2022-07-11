NNPC secures court injunction barring ExxonMobil/Seplat deal

Nigeria’s state oil company, NNPC Ltd has secured a court injunction from an Abuja high court restraining the sale of shares of ExxonMobil Nigerian unit to any third parties.

The order granted on July 6 restrains ExxonMobil Nigerian units – Mobil Producing Nigeria Ltd and Mobil Development Nigeria Plc from selling, trading, allocating transferring, or disposing of their shares in their interests covered by or connected to the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) between them and the NNPC.

The order restrains “sale of assets covered in Oil Mining Lease 68, Oil Mining Lease 69, Oil Mining Lease 70 and Oil Prospecting License 94, to anybody, person(s), company, consortium or entity howsoever described pending the determination of the Claimant/Applicant’s motion filed on the 5TH of July or when the judicial tribunal is duly constituted and can make interim preservation orders..” the motion reads.

The motion with suit no: FCT/HC/BW/CV/173/22 m/203/2022 was filed on July 5 at the high court of the Federal Capital Territory, in the Abuja division presided over by Justice B. Belgor.

Recall that in February, Seplat Energy Plc, a leading energy company had agreed to buy the entire onshore and shallow water assets of ExxonMobil in Nigeria but the NNPC had opposed the deal.

Mele Kyari, the group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), had said International Oil Companies (IOCs) that divest from Nigeria’s upstream sector failed to address issues of abandonment and decommissioning of oil assets.

Decommissioning, which is the general term for returning an oil production site to its pre-lease condition at the end of the useful life of the oil asset, can be a costly exercise for the companies involved. Many fields abandoned in Nigeria are not decommissioned largely because of the local companies who acquire them.

The NNPC also objected that as a joint venture partner with Exxon’s Nigerian units, it had preemptive rights over any sales of the assets of the Company. These pre-emption rights usually give the NNPC the right, to match the best (financial) terms for any such acquisition and acquire the asset.

But Mobil oil-producing in response said the deal was not an asset sale but merely a sale of its shares to another entity.

According to the transaction document seen by BusinessDay, Seplat Energy Plc had offered to buy ExxonMobil’s interests in its Nigerian offshore shallow water assets at the cost of $1.2billion.

The company said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

The Transaction agreement also includes potential additional contingent consideration of up to $300 million in total, payable over the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2026, and contingent upon average Brent crude oil prices exceeding $70 per barrel and subject to MPNU’s average working interest production exceeding sixty thousand barrels per day (60kboepd) (joint venture -150 kboepd) in such calendar year.

The completion of the Seplat/ExxonMobil deal was subject to Ministerial Consent and other required regulatory approvals. On May 19, the Federal government turned down the application for ministerial consent.

According to the CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, the government cited overriding national interest, failure to follow due process, and inappropriate application as major reasons for rejecting a deal that could deliver higher taxes, increased production, and generate more oil revenue to Africa’s biggest oil-producing country.

“We regret to inform you that His Excellency, the Minister of Petroleum Resources has declined his consent to the transaction,” NUPRC said in two separate letters addressed to the Chairman/ Managing Director, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Richard Laing as well as the immediate past Chairman of Seplat Energy, Dr. ABC Orjiako,” the commission said.

Following this refusal the battle to see the deal through moved to the courts.

The hearing date for the motion on notice has been fixed for July 15.