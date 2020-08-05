Nigeria’s PPMC fixes petrol ex-depot price at N138.62 per litre

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has fixed the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, at N138.62 per litre.

The ex-depot price is the price at which depot owners sell the commodity to retail outlets. The ex-depot price per litre of petrol is often around N15 lower than the pump price, as the marketers would add cost of transporting the commodity from the depots to their retail outlets, in addition to other costs, such as marketers’ margin, among others.

In a memo in Abuja, signed by Mohammed Bello, manager sales, the PPMC said the new price would come into effect from August 5, 2020.

The PPMC put the ex-coastal price of the commodity, which is the price at which the product is sold to depot owners, at N113.70 per litre.

It also put the ex-depot price for Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, at N160 per litre and N165 per litre for depots in Lagos and Oghara, respectively, while ex-depot price for kerosene was put at N160 per litre.

From the foregoing, it is expected that oil marketers would adjust their pump price to between N145 and N155 per litre.

However, the agency saddled with the responsibility of announcing changes in fuel price or providing guidance on the new price, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), had refused to publicise the guiding price of PMS for August 2020, fuelling speculations as to the actual amount the commodity would be sold.