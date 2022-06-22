Nigeria’s power sector has improved during my tenure — Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says during his tenure, the national grid has been modernised and there are hundreds of on-going projects and initiatives to attract funding from investors to further improve the power sector.

Buhari also said he has started an initiative named Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) a government to government initiative between Nigeria and Germany to upgrade the electricity grid with a $2 billion investment.

This is coming after the country’s national grid collapsed more than three times this year alone.

Read also: We’re decentralising nat’l grid, investing $550m to boost power supply – Buhari

The president made the revelations in a question and answer with Bloomberg News, published Tuesday.

He also added that a bill to allow state governments generate and transmit their own electricity will soon be signed.

“This will facilitate and enable states and local businesses to transmit excess supply to the grid,” the president noted in the publication.

“Currently there have been decentralisation of the national grid through renewable driven mini-grids. This electrification project cost $550 million and more than 20,000 Standalone Solar Systems and Solar Hybrid mini-grids have been deployed to over 250 locations.”